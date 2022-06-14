Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,194 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3,118.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,194 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.