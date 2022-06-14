Phala.Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $168.67 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phala.Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

