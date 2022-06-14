Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) CEO Greg C. Garland Sells 146,700 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PSX opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

