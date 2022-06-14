Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) CEO Greg C. Garland Sells 146,700 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PSX opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.
Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
