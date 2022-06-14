Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,319 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after buying an additional 416,408 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after buying an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,404,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after buying an additional 233,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

