Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.08. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 97,809 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

