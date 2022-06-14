Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.08. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 97,809 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.