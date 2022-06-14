Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

PDEX stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

