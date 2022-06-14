ProFrac (PFHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PFHC opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Get ProFrac alerts:

PFHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.