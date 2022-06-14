ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 36.0% in May

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIS opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

