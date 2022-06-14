Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.46% of Prothena worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Prothena by 12.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 1,062,736 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

