Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CEOS opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
About Psykey (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Psykey (CEOS)
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.