PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

PUTKY opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.95.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.