Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $15.92 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.23.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.72 and a 12-month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

