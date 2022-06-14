Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of PACCAR worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

