Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,777 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Waters worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after buying an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 717,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,456,000 after buying an additional 98,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $320.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

