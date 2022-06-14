Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,829 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

CHD stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.