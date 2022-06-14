Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,634 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

