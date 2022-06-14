Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.66. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 353,618 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on PBYI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

