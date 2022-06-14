Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Reduced by Analyst

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. Ameresco has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 291,408 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ameresco by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,953,000 after buying an additional 232,219 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $12,969,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $10,369,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

