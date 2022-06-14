Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Reduced by William Blair

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $319.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.63. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

