Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $33.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.