Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Glyn Barker Acquires 88,858 Shares

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider Glyn Barker acquired 88,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($120,792.52).

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 129.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.73. Quilter plc has a twelve month low of GBX 107.30 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Get Quilter alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLT. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 170 ($2.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($1.97) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 162.40 ($1.97).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.