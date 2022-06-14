Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM) Insider Toby Bradbury Buys 25,000 Shares

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) insider Toby Bradbury bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,250 ($7,585.87).

Toby Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambler Metals and Mining alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Toby Bradbury bought 50,000 shares of Rambler Metals and Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,564.87).

LON RMM opened at GBX 26 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. Rambler Metals and Mining Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.55). The company has a market capitalization of £41.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.99.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.