Raul R. Rodriguez Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RIGL stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $119.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 99.89% and a negative return on equity of 219.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

