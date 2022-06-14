Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,613 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.