Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $10,594,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 112,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

RGEN stock opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.67. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

