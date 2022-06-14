Research Analysts Set Expectations for HilleVax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HilleVax in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.88). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($5.91) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HLVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $8.75 on Monday. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

HilleVax Company Profile (Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.