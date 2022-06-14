RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,419 shares of company stock valued at $154,870,241 in the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RH stock opened at $257.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.31. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a 12 month low of $236.29 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.20.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

