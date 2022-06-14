Robert Disbrow Sells 25,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,784,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,172,320.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$49,000.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$30,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$19,055.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 37,900 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,357.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$91,500.00.

Shares of PNE stock opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$625.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

