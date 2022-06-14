Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 494 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

MSFT stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.53 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

