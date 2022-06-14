Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $251.60

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 251.60 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 252.40 ($3.06), with a volume of 243616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.20 ($3.10).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($4.92) to GBX 345 ($4.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.19) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.10) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 400.89 ($4.87).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 285.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other Rotork news, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.28), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($38,735.28). Also, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,700 ($32,406.85).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

