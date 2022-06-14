RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider David Egan Sells 9,862 Shares of Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.83), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($106,771.50).

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 854.50 ($10.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 837 ($10.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,060 ($12.87).

Get RS Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on RS1. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.90) to GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.24) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

RS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.