Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after buying an additional 483,143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after buying an additional 448,423 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18,423.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 239,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $17.59 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $603.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

