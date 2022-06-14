S. R. Schill & Associates Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,354 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.53 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.90 and its 200 day moving average is $297.93. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

