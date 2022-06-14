Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.23.

SWKS opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $92.72 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

