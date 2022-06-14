Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

