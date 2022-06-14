Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2,749.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Blackstone by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Blackstone by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

BX stock opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $93.59 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

