Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $691,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,552 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 360,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,374,000 after buying an additional 95,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Baidu by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $209.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

