Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.91.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

