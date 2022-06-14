Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $267.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

