Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,161,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.90.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

