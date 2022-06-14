Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

