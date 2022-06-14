Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 740 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 695,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.