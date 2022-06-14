Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $108.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($126.04) to €127.00 ($132.29) in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 223,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 168,884 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,620,000 after purchasing an additional 264,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,623,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.