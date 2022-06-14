Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $28.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $395,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 700.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 415.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

