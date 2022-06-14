Secret Market Cap Tops $158.04 Million (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004374 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $158.04 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00192262 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001255 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00376243 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

