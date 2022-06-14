Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $251 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $250,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.53 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

