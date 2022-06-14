Sei Investments Co. Has $18.94 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,676 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock worth $11,014,188. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

