Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,849,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,704 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,294,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.53 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.