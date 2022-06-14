Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,160 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

