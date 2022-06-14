SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,562 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.4% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.53 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

